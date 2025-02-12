PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in January

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PCCW Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PCCWY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 894 shares, compared to its average volume of 980. PCCW has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $6.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60.
PCCW Company Profile
