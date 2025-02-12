PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in January

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PCCWY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 894 shares, compared to its average volume of 980. PCCW has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $6.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

