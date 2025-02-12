Short Interest in Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Drops By 78.9%

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the January 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHYY shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Sands China to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sands China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Sands China
Sands China Stock Up 2.1 %
Sands China Company Profile
Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sands China
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.