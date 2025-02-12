Short Interest in Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Drops By 78.9%

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the January 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHYY shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Sands China to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sands China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Sands China Stock Up 2.1 %

Sands China Company Profile

OTCMKTS:SCHYY traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $21.21. The company had a trading volume of 37,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,061. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Sands China has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $31.31.

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

