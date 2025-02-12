Rep. Jared Moskowitz Sells Off Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Representative Jared Moskowitz (D-Florida) recently sold shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI). In a filing disclosed on February 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Canadian National Railway stock on January 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY ACTIVE ASSETS (5)” account.

Representative Jared Moskowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 1/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 1/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 1/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 1/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 1/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 1/15/2025.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $102.65. The company had a trading volume of 951,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $98.69 and a 52-week high of $134.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.98.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6159 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Loop Capital lowered Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Moskowitz

Jared Evan Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jared Evan Moskowitz was born in Coral Springs, Florida. Moskowitz graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from George Washington University in 2003 and a law degree from Nova Southeastern University in 2007. Moskowitz’s career experience includes working as the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management and general counsel with AshBritt Inc.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

