Critical Survey: Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD) versus Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY)

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Advanced Oxygen Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Safe and Green Development and Advanced Oxygen Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe and Green Development N/A N/A -$4.20 million N/A N/A Advanced Oxygen Technologies $40,000.00 5.26 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

Advanced Oxygen Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Safe and Green Development.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Safe and Green Development has a beta of 5.15, indicating that its stock price is 415% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Oxygen Technologies has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Safe and Green Development and Advanced Oxygen Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe and Green Development N/A -492.68% -76.18% Advanced Oxygen Technologies 13.04% 2.03% 1.04%

Summary

Advanced Oxygen Technologies beats Safe and Green Development on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safe and Green Development

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single and multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Safe and Green Development Corporation is a subsidiary of Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

About Advanced Oxygen Technologies

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. It also engages in the distribution and sale of cargo security straps and tie-downs. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Randolph, Vermont.

