Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Crane NXT had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 23.46%. Crane NXT updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.000-4.300 EPS.
Crane NXT Price Performance
NYSE:CXT traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.59. 594,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,022. Crane NXT has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.29 and a 200 day moving average of $58.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CXT shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Crane NXT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Crane NXT from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.
Crane NXT Company Profile
Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Crane NXT
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.