Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the January 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Scienjoy Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ SJ traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.98. 7,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,625. Scienjoy has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95. The company has a market cap of $37.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Scienjoy had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 3.01%.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

