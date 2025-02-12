Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Short Interest Update

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 70.5% from the January 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Serco Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SECCF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.96. 124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. Serco Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46.

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers service design and advisory, resourcing, programmes management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and assets and facilities management services. The company also provides administrative and back office, asylum seeker accommodation or passenger transport services; supports in the decarbonization journeys of customers and society, including installation of ground source heat pumps, solar panels, and energy efficiency upgrades; ecosystem restoration and biodiversity services comprising plantation; reforestation services; and a rage of support services for environmental protection.

