Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Short Interest Update

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 70.5% from the January 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Serco Group Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SECCF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.96. 124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. Serco Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46.
Serco Group Company Profile
