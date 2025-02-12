SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.24 and a 200-day moving average of $52.36. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $55.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.