SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.24 and a 200-day moving average of $52.36. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $55.42.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.