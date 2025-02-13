Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%.

Outokumpu Oyj Stock Down 3.0 %

Outokumpu Oyj stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 456. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $2.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Europe, Americas, and Ferrochrome. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precision strips; and specialized components, such as welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, hardened and customized press plates, suction roll shells, and blancs and disks.

