Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Lowered by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 436.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,343,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $661,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975,110 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2,043.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,598,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $207,540,000 after buying an additional 2,476,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Medtronic by 65.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,546,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $406,122,000 after buying an additional 1,790,483 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Medtronic by 58.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,850,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $346,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 8,908.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $116,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Medtronic from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,110. This trade represents a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $91.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $93.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.65. The stock has a market cap of $117.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 85.63%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

