Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Purchases 77,484 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 102.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,484 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $703,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 952.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $996,000.

Shares of SCHB opened at $23.39 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

