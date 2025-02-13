Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Imperial Petroleum had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 17.51%.
Imperial Petroleum Stock Performance
Shares of IMPP stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $2.84. 306,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. Imperial Petroleum has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $4.59.
About Imperial Petroleum
