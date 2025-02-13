Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Imperial Petroleum had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

Imperial Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of IMPP stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $2.84. 306,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. Imperial Petroleum has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $4.59.

Get Imperial Petroleum alerts:

About Imperial Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.