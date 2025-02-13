Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Short Interest Up 119.0% in January

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 119.0% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Barings Participation Investors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings Participation Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000.

Barings Participation Investors Stock Performance

MPV remained flat at $17.15 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 24,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,500. Barings Participation Investors has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.65.

Barings Participation Investors Dividend Announcement

About Barings Participation Investors

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

