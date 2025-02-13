Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 21,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 378% from the previous session’s volume of 4,563 shares.The stock last traded at $6.17 and had previously closed at $6.21.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Stock Down 0.5 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.
Institutional Trading of Companhia Paranaense de Energia
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.
