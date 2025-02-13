SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $443.63 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $376.14 and a 12-month high of $451.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $436.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

