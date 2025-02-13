Beacon Financial Group Sells 722 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 41,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 9,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 28,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Daiwa America raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY opened at $56.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $61.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.11%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

