3,435 Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Bought by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 203.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $135.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.13. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $123.60 and a 1 year high of $150.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

