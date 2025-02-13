First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Issues Earnings Results

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 32.41%.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.80. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FQVLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

