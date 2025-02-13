Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Shares Bought by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Profound Medical were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in Profound Medical by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,652,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,411,000 after acquiring an additional 185,284 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Profound Medical by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 896,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 149,445 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Profound Medical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 569,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Profound Medical by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $612,000. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Profound Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:PROF opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.89. Profound Medical Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $11.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Profound Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PROF

Profound Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PROF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.