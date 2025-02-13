Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Issues Earnings Results

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Atomera had a negative return on equity of 104.98% and a negative net margin of 2,773.11%.

Atomera Trading Down 38.5 %

Shares of ATOM stock opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.25. Atomera has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82. The company has a market cap of $153.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.38.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

