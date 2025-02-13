Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Issues Earnings Results

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Atomera had a negative return on equity of 104.98% and a negative net margin of 2,773.11%.
Atomera Trading Down 38.5 %
Shares of ATOM stock opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.25. Atomera has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82. The company has a market cap of $153.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.38.
