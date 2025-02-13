Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $531,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 867,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,575,000 after acquiring an additional 436,013 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 286,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 166,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after purchasing an additional 18,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 148,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $74.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.86 and a 200-day moving average of $73.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

