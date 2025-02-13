Essex Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGXU. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 42.4% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

CGXU opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $27.52.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

