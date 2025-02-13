Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $728,000 Position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares during the period. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BILZ opened at $100.98 on Thursday. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a twelve month low of $100.67 and a twelve month high of $101.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.01.

About PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

