Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,411,814 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,491,130 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.06% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $586,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 308,991 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,581 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at $1,163,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth about $45,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $33.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a twelve month low of $16.49 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AU. StockNews.com cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

