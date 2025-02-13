Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,538 Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JHG. CWM LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 24.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average of $40.69. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on JHG

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.