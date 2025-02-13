Van ECK Associates Corp Has $459.17 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 328,203 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $459,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,253,664,000 after purchasing an additional 361,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,230,626,000 after buying an additional 133,838 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 92,842.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 123,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,281,000 after buying an additional 123,481 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 200,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,353,000 after buying an additional 102,380 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14,315.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 101,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,223,000 after acquiring an additional 101,211 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,444 shares in the company, valued at $32,066,400. The trade was a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. The trade was a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $699.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $625.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $752.19. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.71 and a 1 year high of $959.64. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 22.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $880.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $866.17.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

