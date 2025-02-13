Focus Financial Network Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Focus Financial Network Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,895,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,356 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,848.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,661,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,593 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,449,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,656,000 after purchasing an additional 28,328 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,229,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,692,000 after purchasing an additional 193,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 718,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $278.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $225.69 and a twelve month high of $281.58.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

