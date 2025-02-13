Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Sells 106 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 405.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $122.22 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $102.89 and a 1 year high of $123.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.28.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.