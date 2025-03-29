iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 576.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $88.04 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $74.38 and a 52 week high of $101.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.21.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

