Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 96,163.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,166,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,629,000 after buying an additional 26,139,118 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6,331.6% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,072,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,365 shares during the period. Dundas Partners LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,301,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,328,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,735,000 after acquiring an additional 437,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,032,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Up 6.3 %

BATS VSGX opened at $59.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $63.02.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.3894 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

