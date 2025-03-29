Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,975 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 17,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITUB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.18 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Itaú Unibanco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.27.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of ITUB opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 19.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0527 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.82%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

