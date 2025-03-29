Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,901.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,588,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,302 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,789,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,474,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,697,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,211,000 after acquiring an additional 743,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,230,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,778,000 after acquiring an additional 592,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $90.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.41. The company has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $101.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2898 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

