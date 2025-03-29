Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,697,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,622,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,264,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,718,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,389,000 after purchasing an additional 974,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 477.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 498,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,413,000 after purchasing an additional 412,080 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $65.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.02. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $71.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2014 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

