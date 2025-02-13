Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Invests $170,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in Zoetis by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 105,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after acquiring an additional 20,001 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 4,582.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,663,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Finally, 626 Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $173.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.11. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $200.53.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $55,804.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,196.26. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

