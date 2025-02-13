Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,572 Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NULV. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 272,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NULV stock opened at $40.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.80.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

