Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 528 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1,160.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 67.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.25 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $98.96 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.30.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

