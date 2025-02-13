Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Five9 from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Five9 from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

FIVN stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $320,683.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,588.81. The trade was a 9.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $521,391.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,011.60. This represents a 4.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,279. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 1,892.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,714,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth $3,304,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

