550 Shares in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Purchased by Stonebridge Financial Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 550 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total transaction of $9,027,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,979.20. This represents a 74.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Compass Point raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.90.
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.
