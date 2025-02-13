Michael A. Metzger Sells 13,288 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 13,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $205,964.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,651,875.50. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $14.86 on Thursday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SNDX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 343.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,064,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,428 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,165,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,150,000. First Turn Management LLC grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 1,187,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,853,000 after acquiring an additional 546,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,309.7% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 471,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 437,859 shares during the period.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

