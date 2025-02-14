Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $102.75 and last traded at $105.10, with a volume of 740587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $154.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $381,230.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,892.80. This trade represents a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Barbara Supplee acquired 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,453.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 3,579 shares in the company, valued at $416,452.44. This trade represents a 13.47 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 236.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

