6,583 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Purchased by Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,686,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248,297 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 66,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 84,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.34.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2348 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.