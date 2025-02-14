ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Nova R Wealth Inc.

Nova R Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,079 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 2,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.67.

ANSYS Trading Up 1.5 %

ANSS opened at $339.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.35. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.82 and a 1-year high of $363.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total value of $67,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,606.60. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.