Vicus Capital Grows Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $66,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $92,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IGIB opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.44. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.90 and a 52 week high of $54.10.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

