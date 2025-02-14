Certuity LLC Has $258,000 Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Certuity LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,207,000 after purchasing an additional 70,154 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,665,000 after purchasing an additional 137,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 349,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,525,000 after purchasing an additional 120,922 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 205,108.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 248,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,506,000 after purchasing an additional 248,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James raised MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,244.69.

Insider Transactions at MercadoLibre

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total transaction of $99,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,425.24. The trade was a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,066.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,324.99 and a 12 month high of $2,161.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,835.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1,936.72. The company has a market capitalization of $104.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.62.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

