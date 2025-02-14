Nova R Wealth Inc. Purchases 8,761 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 3.6% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 38,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Atmos Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Atmos Advisory LLC now owns 228,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 334,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $48.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average is $48.83. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $49.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

