Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 22,425 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,132,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,425 shares during the period. Moderna makes up about 0.9% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Moderna were worth $130,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Moderna by 149.6% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 85,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Moderna by 148.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 116,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after buying an additional 69,313 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 97.4% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 15.8% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day moving average is $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $60,676.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,690.43. The trade was a 6.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,664 shares of company stock valued at $115,210. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

