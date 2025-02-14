Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 75 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $535.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.08. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $539.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

