Short Interest in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Declines By 27.9%

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 481,400 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the January 15th total of 667,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 612,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MIST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 15.40 and a quick ratio of 15.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the third quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 33,196 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

