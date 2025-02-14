tomiNet (TOMI) One Day Volume Tops $12.29 Million

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. In the last seven days, tomiNet has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One tomiNet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. tomiNet has a total market capitalization of $6.59 million and $12.29 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96,598.05 or 0.99698734 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96,078.44 or 0.99162449 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About tomiNet

tomiNet was first traded on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 761,987,460 tokens and its circulating supply is 751,263,793 tokens. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/news. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomi (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomi has a current supply of 761,987,459.69089505 with 751,263,793.4802117 in circulation. The last known price of tomi is 0.00877269 USD and is down -5.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $12,343,698.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

