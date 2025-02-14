Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 30.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of BIO.B opened at $312.05 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $279.91 and a 1-year high of $359.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

