Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 30.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of BIO.B opened at $312.05 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $279.91 and a 1-year high of $359.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.73.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Silicon Valley’s Sleeping Giant? Intel’s Comeback in Focus
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.